Ankita Lokhande shares an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying paragliding, says ‘keep flying’. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput, which shows the late actor set for a paragliding ride and later, taking off in the open expanse. The video was shared by a person named Natasha Sharma Redij, possibly a mutual friend of Ankita and Sushant.

Sharing it, Ankita wrote: “How beautifully expressed and written nats adi thanku so much for the memories #Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans #keepflying #Repost @natasha_sharma_redij with @make_repost.”

In her post, written in Hindi, Natasha recalled the old times when Sushant was part of their common group of friends and wrote: “Kash, tune yeh udaan bhari hi nahi hoti yaar mere, phir kaash tu judaa rehta unn sab se joh tujhe teri jadon se jode rakhte (Wish you had never taken this flight, and if at all, you had taken one, how I wish you stayed in touch with those who would keep you grounded and in touch with your roots.)

“That way, at least, we wouldn’t remember you as much as we do now,” she goes on.

“You were busy in a path you chose for yourself, looked happy in new and interesting bylanes and hence we too were happy for you, seeing you touch new heights. If we had any inkling that you would take such a flight (a path), we wouldn’t have let you go that way. Because, when you were with us and grounded, we would laugh together, sing songs together and tell tales to one another.”

With tremendous remorse, she then concludes how this “yaar” of theirs will never laugh the way he did, will not cry the way he did, will not live life the way he did once, “bas soyega, uski iss neend ko sukoon de yaa rab (He will only sleep now, grant him eternal bliss oh almighty.)”.

In the wake of Rhea Chakraborty’s interview to a news channel, where she claimed that Sushant had a fear of flying and took medicines to deal with it and, later, a throwback video too emerged where, in an interview, he states that he was claustrophobic, fans and friends of the late actor have been sharing videos of Sushant in various acts of flying or in a flight simulator.

The actor died on June 14 in his Mumbai home. Central Bureau of Investigation began investigating the case after a Supreme Court verdict. Enforcement Directorate is looking into financial irregularities, if any, in the case. After a drugs angle emerged, Narcotics Control Bureau is also probing the case.

