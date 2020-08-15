Ankita Lokhande shares flat registration, bank details, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister says ‘you’re an independent woman’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared details of her flat registration and EMI deductions after reports emerged that the EMI for a flat where she stayed were deducted from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s account. Ankita has been solidly supporting the family of the late actor in demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death.

Ankita wrote on Instagram: “Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi’s being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr”. She added another lot of pictures on the related subject and wrote: “In continuation.”

On Friday, ANI quoting an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer had tweeted: “EMI of a flat where #SushantSinghRajput’s friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant’s bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant’s name: ED (Enforcement Directorate) Officer.”

While talking to the media in Mumbai, the officer said that the flat is registered in Rajput’s name. Earlier in the day, the ED had questioned Rajput’s former employees -- Rajat Mewati, Pankaj Dubey, and Deepesh Sawant. “Sushant’s family will also be questioned next week,” the ED officer said.

The ED had already questioned actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty twice. The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after an FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor’s father, against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, accusing her of abetment to suicide, among other charges. .

In his complaint, Sushant’s father had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Rajput’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to “accounts that had no link with him”.

Among those who supported Ankita was Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta who wrote in the comments section: “You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!” Sushant’s good friend Mahesh Shetty added his comments and said: “You don’t need to explain your self we are proud of you.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. On Friday, his family observed two months of his passing away with a call for a ‘global prayer for SSR’ and have been persistent in their demand for a CBI probe into the matter. Ankita too had called upon Sushant’s fans to join the prayer session. She had written: “It’s already 2months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are..Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant.”

(With ANI inputs)

