Ankita Lokhande shares gorgeous photos, says women can ‘overcome the biggest obstacles with a smile’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has paid tribute to the ‘power of women’ and said that while they might be sensitive, they can be immensely strong in the face of life’s challenges. She shared several gorgeous pictures of herself in a pink and gold saree, along with a caption emphasising how fierce women can be.

In an Instagram post, Ankita wrote, “Ladkiya choti choti baaton per ro deti hai per life ki badi se badi mushkil haste haste handle kar leti hai (Girls might get emotional about little things but they overcome the biggest obstacles of life with a smile) #powerofwomen.”

Ankita, who dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years before parting ways in 2016, has been crusading for justice for him. In several interviews, she dismissed the theory that he was depressed and had taken his own life.

Sushant died on June 14, with the Mumbai Police ruling it as a case of suicide. However, his father KK Singh has now alleged that he was ‘murdered’ by Rhea Chakraborty. The family has filed an abetment to suicide case against her and has accused her of drugging him and misappropriating his funds.

The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this month. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are conducting separate investigations into financial irregularities and the drugs angle, respectively.

Recently, in an interview, Rhea questioned Ankita’s alleged claims of being in touch with Sushant in 2019 when her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released. However, Ankita hit back in a social media post, in which she wrote, “Neither in any platform I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my posters on a friend’s Insta post, Mukesh Chhabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea’s claim that I have said we spoke on the phone.”

Ankita also denied Rhea’s claims that Sushant had first experienced depression in 2013. “1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine,” she wrote.

