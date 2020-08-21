Ankita Lokhande shares new pic, says she finds ‘honesty, keeping promises and being truthful to yourself’ desirable

Sections
Ankita Lokhande has posted yet another message on Instagram, talking about all the qualities she finds attractive in others.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ankita Lokhande has mastered the art of cryptic messaging.

Actor Ankita Lokhande has mastered the art of subtle messaging. In a fresh Instagram post, she dug deep into human nature and spoke about what qualities she finds attractive.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Do you want to know what’s desirable? Efforts, honesty, presence, keeping promises, deep connection, deep conversations and being truthful to yourself.” She also posted a beautiful black and white picture of herself with the post. Her fans were happy to see their favourite star. One said: “mine” while another said “Stay strong !! more power to you girl”. A third fan said: “Natural beauty with brilliant heart.” While another one wrote: “You are the purest soul ever... full of love.”

 

Ankita seems to have mastered the art of cryptic messaging. On Thursday, she posted a quote by poet Shatara Liora which said, “Women are taught to be too many things that contradict each other. So I’ve decided to just be strange and powerful.”



Some time in early August she had posted a powerful quote which spoke about being an indomitable spirit. The quote read: “They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime and to each I bowed and said ‘Not for me. I am on the Priestess path, Goddess born, and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul, I cannot be bought, and cannot be sold’.”

Also read: Aditya Pancholi says Kangana Ranaut should return Padma Shri now that her theory on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been disproved

After initial silence over the tragic death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita demanded justice for him and his family. She questioned reports that Sushant had mental health issues when she spoke to Republic TV and mentioned how when she knew the late actor, he did not seem like someone who could take a step like suicide. She had said: “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

