Ankita Lokhande shares pic with boyfriend Vicky Jain, her family: ‘Wonders of my life’. Watch video

Actor Ankita Lokhande has spelt out the seven wonders of life as she sees them. Topping the list is her mother, followed by her father siblings, children, friends and grandchildren. Also featuring on this list is Vicky Jain, her boyfriend.

Sharing the post, Ankita wrote: “7 Wonders of our life. Can u replace these 7wonders of your life ?? No I don’t think so ...Wonders of my life.” The video runs text on why mothers, fathers, siblings, beloved, children, friends and grandchildren are so special. The lead picture at the start of the video includes her parents, brother Arpan and her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The picture appears to be from a birthday celebration, though it is not clear whose.

Ankita often shares pictures of her family. On Daughter’s Day, she had shared a picture with mom and her ailing dad and written: “I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa . I’m what I’m all because of u Thanku so much for everything .I’m very very proud to be ur daughter me and arpan are very lucky to hv parents like u .Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa I love u to the moon and back Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world Parents are priceless.”

In June this year, she had shared a video clip to wish her grandmother on her birthday. The clip also included Vicky and showed how close he is in her extended family. She had written: “Ajji ka birthday. Happy birthday ajji and thanku for loving all of us so much #nani #grandmother.”

Ankita was in a six-year old relationship with late Sushant Singh Rajput, before they broke up in 2016. As early as 2017, rumours starting doing the rounds that she was dating Vicky. However, it was only in 2019 that a confirmation came from her end when they were spotted sharing a kiss. The video had been shared by their mutual friend, actor Arjun Bijlani. Ankita reportedly took Sushant’s passing away badly and is standing with his family in their quest for justice. Vicky is supporting through the tough phase and she has addressed him as “my strength”.

