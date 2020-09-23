Ankita Lokhande shares secret to happiness as Sushant Singh Rajput death case unfolds. See pics

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who was recently at the centre of a controversy in the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has shared her secret to happiness. Ankita took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new pictures of herself, wearing a white sari.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “How to be happy, decide every morning that you are in a good mood.” Her post was ‘liked’ close to 300000 times. “Aur mood Kharab ho toh teri photo dekh len. Acha ho jayega (And if anyone is in a bad mood, they should look at your pictures),” wrote Arti Singh. “So pretty,” commented Amruta Khanvilkar.

Ankita has been clear in her support for Sushant’s family in their stance against the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Ankita and Sushant dated for six years until 2016, but she remains close with his sisters.

Rhea has been accused of drugging, isolating, and stealing from Sushant, subsequently abetting his suicide. She has denied the allegations, and remains in judicial custody at Byculla Jail, on drugs-related charges. Ankita’s social media posts celebrating Rhea’s arrest were controversial. Rhea’s friend, Shibani Dandekar, called Ankita out for a letter she’d written, questioning Rhea’s decision to procure drugs for Sushant.

Calling the letter ‘grotesque’, Shibani wrote in an Instagram story that Ankita was a ‘princess of patriarchy’ who never addressed her own relationship issues with Sushant. Ankita had called Rhea’s arrest an act of ‘karma’. “Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don’t think anyone would,” she’d written.

