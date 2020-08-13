Ankita Lokhande shares video message to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘The nation wants to know what happened’

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has shared a video to demand a CBI inquiry into the late actor’s death. She has shared a video message to put forward her demand for a CBI inquiry.

Ankita says in the video on Instagram, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR.” She is seen holding a placard with ‘Justice for Sushant #CBI for SSR’ written on it.

Hours before Ankita’s video, Kangana Ranaut had shared a similar video through her team account. “We want CBI (inquiry) for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth,” Kangana said in the video. The Tanu Weds Manu actor has been quite vocal in demanding CBI inquiry in Sushant’s case.

Earlier, Shweta had demanded an unbiased investigation into her brother’s death case and said that she expects nothing but the truth to come out. “We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out,” Shweta tweeted and attached a video.

“I request everyone to stand together and demand CBI enquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, you won’t be able to live a peaceful life,” she said in the video. She can be seen holding a placard that reads ‘#CBIForSSR’.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. More than a month after his death, his father filed and FIR accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetment to suicide. Rhea had said in her fresh plea filed before the Supreme Court on Monday that the transfer of investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Bihar Police is illegal and bad in law.

