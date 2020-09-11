Ankita Lokhande steps away from Shibani Dandekar feud, shares pics with newborn twins Abeer and Abeera

Sections
Ankita Lokhande on Friday shared pictures of herself with boyfriend Vicky Jain’s newborn niece and nephew, Abeer and Abeera. See the pictures here.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ankita Lokhande poses with newborns Abeer and Abeera.

Actor Ankita Lokhande took a break from posting about Sushant Singh Rajput and the ongoing investigation into his death, and shared a picture of the newest members in her family -- twins Abeer and Abeera. The children were born two months ago.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ankita wrote, “Dear Abeer and Abeera happy 2months my cutipies.” The twins’ mother is Varsha Jain, the sister of Ankita’s boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita had previously shared a picture of them in August. She’d captioned the picture, “Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun , Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS. WELCOME Abeer and Abeera.”

 

Ankita, in recent days, has been involved in a social media war with actor-singer Shibani Dandekar. While Ankita has made it clear that she is standing in support of Sushant’s family in their ongoing legal battle with Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani has offered continued support for Rhea, her friend. Rhea was arrested earlier this week on drug-related charges after the Narcotics Control Bureau found that she had allegedly procured drugs for Sushant.



Also read: Ankita Lokhande responds to Shibani Dandekar’s ‘two seconds of fame’ comment, says ‘stop looking down on TV actors’

On Thursday, Ankita suggested that she was being targeted because she is considered a ‘television actor’. She wrote in an Instagram post, “It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about.”

