Ankita Lokhande talks of Sushant Singh Rajput’s views on suicide, on Taapsee Pannu’s birthday a look at her feisty online persona

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: On Taapsee Pannu’s birthday today, a look at how she has tackled trolls using wit and humour. In a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande shared how late Sushant Singh Rajput believed suicide was a terrible thing.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 11:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ankita Lokhande has spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput as she knew him when they together. Taapsee Pannu celebrates her birthday today.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta appeals to PM Narendra Modi: ‘Request urgent scan of case’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘immediately look into the case’ while affirming the family’s faith in India’s judicial system. The actor died on June 14 with the Mumbai Police investigating the case.

Read more here

Lootcase movie review: This half-baked comedy squanders away its wealth of talent

Lootcase employs the talents of Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Vijay Raaz, all of whom are among the best actors working in the country. But the film gives them little leeway to showcase their talent, looking instead like an uninspired job done on the side.

Read more here



Ankita Lokhande recalls conversation about suicide she had with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He believed it is a terrible thing’



Ankita Lokhande has said she can’t believe all the talk about Sushant Singh Rajput being depressed. In an interview to AajTak, she mentioned that “he was a strong man” and recalled a time when he had told her about his views on suicide and how he thought it was a terrible thing to do.



Read more here

On Taapsee Pannu’s birthday, her five most scathing takedowns that spared no one

Actor Taapsee Pannu has a feisty persona on social media. On her birthday today, a here a look at the many times she has tackled trolls with witty remarks and given all ‘befitting replies’.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani claimed the actor’s family was pressurizing him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty to the police, the lawyer hired by his family, Vikas Singh, claimed Siddharth was providing information to the family against Rhea Chakroborty till July 25 but later did a volte-face.

Read more here

