Ankita Lokhande turns Marathi bride on the occasion of Navratri. See pics

Ankita Lokhande has shared gorgeous pictures of herself as a Marathi bride. The actor seems to have decked up in the traditional bridal attire for a Navratri photoshoot.

Sharing a few pictures and videos from the shoot on Instagram, Ankita wrote, “Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food And Marathi brides tooooo #jaimaharashtra #memarathi #navratri #jaimatadi #shooting #photoshoot.”

The Pavitra Rishta actor looks gorgeous in a green sari worn in traditional Marathi style. She is heavily decked up in gold jewellery and has her hair tied in a bun. She also has a Marathi bindi adorning her forehead and seems to be having a lot of fun.

Ankita has been actively supporting former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in their fight for justice after the actor was found dead in June this year. Ankita, who met Sushant on the sets of TV show Pavitra Rishta and dated him till 2016, had posted “Justice” on her Twitter account after Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before being released on bail after almost a month. Following Rhea’s arrest, Ankita had tweeted, “Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That’s Karma.”

Opening up about her reasons to stand with Sushant’s family, she had shared a statement on her social media accounts. “I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it’s a murder or suicide? I have never said it’s a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies,” she wrote in her statement.

She also said that many people have called her names but she never responded to anything and came forward to speak about Sushant when they were together. “I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016,” she added. Addressing her “haters”, she said Rhea was the closest person to the actor and so she should not have let him consume drugs, as has been alleged by Sushant’s family.

