Ankita Lokhande visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s house to meet his family

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, paid a visit to his family at his Bandra home on Tuesday. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He was in a six-year relationship with Ankita till 2016.

Pictures and videos of Ankita, with whom Sushant worked in the television serial Pavitra Rishta, were shared online. They show Ankita, wearing white, outside the Bandra building where Sushant lived on the sixth floor.

A previous report quoted Ankita’s friend as saying that she was distraught at the death of Sushant. The Times of India quoted Marathi actor Prarthana Behere, who also worked in Pavitra Rishta, as saying, “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai but she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how.”

Sushant was cremated at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. His funeral was attended by Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor among others. Sushant’s family flew in from Patna to attend his last rites.

Prarthana also spoke about online criticism that Ankita has been facing for not attending the funeral, and reports that his last call to Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty went unanswered. She said, “Nowadays, you don’t know what you will be judged on. People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. They don’t even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him.”

