Sections
Home / Bollywood / Annup Sonii on Covid-19 crisis: This period will go down in the history books

Annup Sonii on Covid-19 crisis: This period will go down in the history books

The actor calls the current pandemic worse than any war, says the number of deaths is staggering and it is painful to see what’s happening around.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:29 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Annup Sonii says this is the time people have to control their emotions and take care of themselves

The Covid-19 pandemic has become a global catastrophe with even the United Nation calling it worst crisis since World War II.

Acknowledging how deep and serious dent it will leave on lives and the economy, actor Annup Sonii feels keeping the morale high and getting on with life is what all should do.

“This is the time people have to control their emotions and take care of themselves. This has been a crisis that people never dreamt of. It is something that will go down in the history books. This will be a full-fledged chapter in the books because of the implications it has had on our lives. This is indeed worse than any war, the number of deaths is staggering and it is so painful to see what’s happening around us,” he says.

 



The 45-year-old says amid all this period social media has been both a boon and a bane. The actor admits he was quite taken aback by how some celebrities have been over doing it on social media and sharing more what’s needed.

Sonii explains, “I can understand the mindset being that aap sara din khali baithe hain, kuch kar nahi rahe hain. You are posting every little detail about your life. I don’t know if there is a need for that obviously I am not the authority to comment on. I am neither active on social media nor am I am somebody who understands the whole game.”

The Crime Patrol host further feels that even with his limited knowledge about social media, he realises that one should post seeing the gravity of the situation and the crisis that many are facing.

“I always feel that a person’s social media post shows their personality and their mindset. Post what’s meaningful in such a situation, don’t do it just to be a part of the rat race, that does not work,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Annup Sonii : This period will go down in the history books
Jun 09, 2020 14:29 IST
4 iconic restaurants on Kolkata’s Park Street you must visit
Jun 09, 2020 14:31 IST
Home guard, couple arrested with 936g cannabis in Mandi
Jun 09, 2020 14:29 IST
New ball in 50 overs: Lee, Sachin’s suggestions for Tests in post-Covid era
Jun 09, 2020 14:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.