Annup Sonii takes dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should join pious industries like politics’

Actor Annup Sonii has commented on Kangana Ranaut’s claims that 99% of Bollywood is affected with drug abuse. Kangana made the allegation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Annup Sonii takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut after her comments on drug abuse ion Bollywood.

Actor Annup Sonii took a dig at Kangana Ranaut who has been regularly voicing her opinion on the involvement of drugs in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. After she suggested that almost entire film industry is on drugs, Annup took to social media with some suggestions.

Annup tweeted Thursday morning, “Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries (Industries more pure than River Ganga)...May be Rajneeti (politics) Industry.”

 

He also wrote, “Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of ppl, actors, directors, producers, Cinematographers,Editors,Singers, Music Directors, Lyricists,Art Director,Costume designers,Make up Men, Hair Stylist, Light men, Set constructors and many many more..”



 

Kangana had tweeted, “I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this.” She was responding to filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s comment where he said, “Anyone who says 90% of any industry is on drugs is on drugs. Even the drugs industry itself will have a much lower percentage. Talking of low percentages...... ok let it be....”

 

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana talked about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus and claimed that 99% of people in the industry are drug users. She alleged that a ‘character actor’ spiked her drink and took advantage of her during her early days in the film industry.

Earlier this week, Kangana also requested some Bollywood stars to take tests for drug abuse. “I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples. @PMOIndia,” she wrote.

Recently, Raveena Tandon and Hansal Mehta responded to Kangana’s comments. Raveena took to Twitter to say that it was unfair to generalise and that the film industry, like every other profession, has ‘rotten apples’.

