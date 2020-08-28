Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee collaborate after 25 years, Taapsee Pannu says ‘can’t we just fast forward the wait’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Manoj Bajpayee are all set to collaborate for something "exciting" after a long gap of 25 years. Both Sinha and Bajpayee shared the news about their collaboration through an Instagram picture and a short caption along with it.

The picture features the duo standing near a train as they read from a paper that appears to be the script of the project. "And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinhaa bas thoda intezaar," Bajpayee wrote in the caption.

Further details of the collaboration have not yet been revealed. The director-actor duo has been close friends and have known each other since their early days in the entertainment industry where they had worked for a minor project together.

An earlier post shared by the filmmaker, from what looks like the same set, was captioned, “This is when I have quit smoking. Shot something yesterday that I’m so excited about.Out Soon!!! But shootings have become so tough with all the Corona precautions and even then you’re still hoping that those precautions were enough.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was recently revealed to have signed on to the filmmaker’s next project, replied to him in a tweet. She wrote, “Can we just fast forward the wait !”

