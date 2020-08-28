Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee collaborate after 25 years, Taapsee Pannu says ‘can’t we just fast forward the wait’

Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee collaborate after 25 years, Taapsee Pannu says ‘can’t we just fast forward the wait’

Taapsee Pannu has reacted to Anubhav Sinha’s announcement that he is collaborating with Manoj Bajpayee after 25 years.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 15:15 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee on set.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Manoj Bajpayee are all set to collaborate for something "exciting" after a long gap of 25 years. Both Sinha and Bajpayee shared the news about their collaboration through an Instagram picture and a short caption along with it.

The picture features the duo standing near a train as they read from a paper that appears to be the script of the project. "And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinhaa bas thoda intezaar," Bajpayee wrote in the caption.

 

Further details of the collaboration have not yet been revealed. The director-actor duo has been close friends and have known each other since their early days in the entertainment industry where they had worked for a minor project together.



Also read: Thappad director Anubhav Sinha says he has had enough, ‘resigns’ from Bollywood

An earlier post shared by the filmmaker, from what looks like the same set, was captioned, “This is when I have quit smoking. Shot something yesterday that I’m so excited about.Out Soon!!! But shootings have become so tough with all the Corona precautions and even then you’re still hoping that those precautions were enough.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was recently revealed to have signed on to the filmmaker’s next project, replied to him in a tweet. She wrote, “Can we just fast forward the wait !”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC says hospitals can’t be closed down without due process of law
Aug 28, 2020 15:42 IST
Overnight Oats: Benefits for health, weight loss, and recipes
Aug 28, 2020 15:45 IST
Punjab CM leads Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to Galwan Valley soldiers, unsung Covid warriors
Aug 28, 2020 15:41 IST
All child Covid-19 fatalities in UK had underlying conditions
Aug 28, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.