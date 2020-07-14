Anubhav Sinha celebrates his first film Tum Bin as it completes 19 years: ‘This date 2001 it changed everything for me’

Director Anubhav Sinha dialled up nostalgia as his film Tum Bin completed 19 years since its release. Sharing a poster, he mentioned how first films are always special.

He wrote: “Some films run and some don’t. Very few live a very long life. I’m so grateful that my first film has been loved for 19 years and counting. This date 2001 it changed everything for me. Forever. Thank you Team. #TumBin.” The post received a lot of love from his colleagues and fans of the film. His Thappad heroine Taapsee Pannu wrote: “Pata hai tumhe sahaare ki zaroorat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu . Haye (You don’t need any kind of a support, I have simply come to give you company).” Kriti Kharbanda wrote the lines of a popular song from the film: “Tum bin Jiya jaye kaise, kaise jiya jaye tum bin.”

Actor RaQesh Bapat, who starred in the film, thanked him for casting newcomers: “Big thank u sir for casting us newcomers in this film. Always a special one.” This must sound good as it was decades before ‘nepotism’ would become a raging debate. Special Ops, Secret Superstar and Bajrrangi Bhaijaan actor Meher Vij said, “@anubhavsinhaa love this film sir.”

Clearly nostalgia around the film is huge and a fan wrote in: “I was in school then and we used to love the songs from this movies. ‘Tum bin jiya jaaye kaise’ and ‘dekhte hi dekhte dil kho gaya’.” Another user said: “One of the most beautiful films.”

The film starred relatively lesser-known actors and newcomers - Priyanshu Chatterjee, Himanshu Malik, Sandali Sinha and Raqesh Vashisth - in leading roles. The songs from the film are still very popular.

Since Tum Bin, Anubhav went on to make films like Dus and Ra.One before making critically acclaimed films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad.

In mid March, when all work in film and television industries came to grinding halt, Anubhav along with directors like Sudhir Mishra was among the first the flag the issue of the plight of daily wage earners in the film industry. Speaking to Mid Day, Anubhav had said then: “I will lend support to those with whom I have worked till my last film. If every director and producer takes the initiative, we will cover [most of] the work force.”

Also read: Baby Tiger Shroff plays in Jackie’s arms, teen Hrithik Roshan tags along with dad in video from 90’s award ceremony. Watch

Nearly three months after, as film and TV industries begin the process of shoots again, Anubhav has little faith in shoots happening, keeping social distancing norms in place. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he had said: “I’m not bullish about shooting soon. For the next year-and-a-half, shoots will become slower and at least 20 per cent more expensive since a lot of money will be spent on protecting the people who work with you. Social distancing on a film set is an oxymoron. It can’t happen, it won’t happen. We can keep lying to ourselves though.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more