Anubhav Sinha defends R Balki as backlash on ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment mounts

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has defended his colleague, R Balki, against the backlash Balki has been receiving for his recent comments about nepotism in the film industry.

Calling nepotism a ‘foolish argument’, Balki had said in a Hindustan Times interview, “The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

Anubhav took to Twitter on Saturday, and wrote, “I don’t think Balki meant Ranbir and Alia are the best actors right now. They aren’t. There is no yardstick to compare two good actors. I think what he meant was that they are both truly deserving stars despite their illustrious pedigree. And I agree with that.”

Balki has been receiving backlash for his comments. On Friday, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote in response to Balki’s comments, “Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each.” Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary had written in a tweet, “Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don’t step out to watch them.” Avinash clarified in a second tweet that he thinks both Ranbir and Alia are ‘brilliant’, “but to say tht there are no other actors beyond nd better is a statement which can only be verified if enough opportunities are given to others...” He further assured that he isn’t taking a dig at anyone, but just at ‘ideas and opinions’.

Earlier in the day, writer and editor Apurva Asrani had also dismissed Balki’s comments. In his reply on Twitter, Apurva had offered examples of actors he thinks are equal, if not better: “Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren’t the only good actors.” He added, “Some filmmakers & journalists are so star struck, that they gush over mediocre actors with famous surnames. Repeatedly, these actors headline projects & the press gushes. Talented actors are mostly used as garnishing--to make the mediocre look better, but NEVER to outshine them.”

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Anubhav had previously expressed his impatience for the nepotism debate, and had written in a tweet, “Can I please puke next time I hear of nepotism in Bollywood??? There is so much more vile shit that needs to be scavenged through to start finding some semblance to hard facts. STOP COVERING UP!!!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more