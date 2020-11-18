Sections
Anubhav Sinha reveals his first salary was Rs 80, Hansal Mehta says his first job was as a salesperson at a clothes shop

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Umesh Shukla caught up with a new Twitter trend, Age 21, and revealed their first salaries and at what age they earned them.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta revealed their first salaries.

The newest trend to take over Twitter is one where users are sharing details of their first salary, at what age they earned it and how. Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Umesh Shukla caught up with the ‘Age 21’ trend.

Anubhav revealed that the first money he earned was just Rs 80. He was in engineering college at the time and tutored a seventh grade student. “First Salary- Rs 80. Age- 18. Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college,” he wrote.

 

Quoting Anubhav’s tweet, Hansal gave details of his first salary - Rs 450 - that he earned at the age of 16. He worked as a salesperson at a clothes shop and used the money to fund his wardrobe. “First salary- Rs.450pm. Age-16. Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp’s Corner selling Fu’s jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe,” he wrote.



 

Umesh said that his first salary was Rs 35 per show, when he worked in theatre under director Mahendra Joshi. Like Hansal, he also worked as a salesman in a store. “First salary - Rs.35 per show. Was doing Back Stage under the director Mahendra Joshi. 400 Rs as a sales man for Leo toys n NikiTasha kitchenette,” he wrote.

 

Anubhav, who saw the release of Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu earlier this year, has announced his next directorial venture. He will team up with Ayushmann Khurrana for an as-yet untitled action thriller. The two have earlier worked together in the critically acclaimed Article 15.

Hansal had two releases recently - the SonyLIV series Scam 1992, followed by Chhalaang. Both were well received by critics and audiences alike. Umesh, meanwhile, is ready with his next directorial venture titled Aankh Micholi. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur.

