Anubhav Sinha says Bollywood has bigger evils to deal with than nepotism: ‘Stop covering up!’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has said that he feels like puking every time someone brings up nepotism. In a tweet, the director wrote that there are bigger evils plaguing the film industry that should be addressed first.

He wrote, “Can I please puke next time I hear of nepotism in Bollywood??? There is so much more vile sh*t that needs to be scavenged through to start finding some semblance to hard facts. STOP COVERING UP!!!”

In recent weeks, the filmmaker has spoken about nepotism frequently, after the debate was reignited following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “Whatever be the internal politics of Bollywood, like the basic idea of this country, it rises miles above religion and caste. Don’t let that be corrupted please. We have as many examples of nepotistic failures as we do of ‘outsider’ successes,” he wrote in his tweet.

On the day of Sushant’s death, he had tweeted, “The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don’t ask me to elaborate any further.”

In a recent Zoom chat with Vaani Tripathi Tikoo, he said, “Obviously, this is tragic. But what is going on in the aftermath of that is a farce. Suddenly, there’s this crowd of a whole lot of people who have become the advocates of outsiders. They don’t understand what outsiders mean and what insiders mean. That has nothing to do with the industry. Suddenly, they have the right of question, and then this new troll brigade.”

