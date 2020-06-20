Anubhav Sinha says there are as many examples of ‘nepotistic failures as of outsider successes’ in Bollywood

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has weighed in on the raging controversy around nepotism in Bollywood. Anubhav shared a tweet on Saturday about how Bollywood operates ‘miles above religion and caste’, which should not be ignored.

He said that there are as many nepotistic failures in the film industry as there are outsider successes. “Whatever be the internal politics of Bollywood, like the basic idea of this country, it rises miles above religion and caste. Don’t let that be corrupted please. We have as many examples of nepotistic failures as we do of ‘outsider’ successes,” he wrote in his tweet.

The conversation around nepotism was reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. He died by suicide at age 34 and was suffering from depression. Irate fans are blaming film studios, powerful filmmakers and actors who are born to influential film families, of excluding outsiders. Everyone from Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt are facing the wrath of social media, as calls to boycott their films grow louder every day.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been sharing videos every other day on Sushant’s death, calling it a ‘planned murder’ by the ‘movie mafia’ who shunned Sushant in his career. “If you see some of his last posts, you will find that he is clearly begging people to watch his movies, indicating that he will be ostracised from the industry because he did not have a godfather,” she said in a video. “In his last interviews, he is clearly asking why is the industry not accepting him. He felt like a leftover. Do you feel that this does not hold importance in this incident (his demise)?” she asked.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

