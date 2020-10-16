Anupam Kher calls out Karan Johar’s Dharma for not tagging him in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai post: ‘I was in the film too’

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to message Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after they tweeted about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completing 22 years. The handle tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan and Apoorv Mehta in the post. The film had SRK, Kajol and Rani in the lead and was the debut of Karan. Anupam, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri also played significant roles in the film, which went on to become a blockbuster.

“Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH,” he wrote on Twitter while retweeting Dharma’s original post. “Pyaar + dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! Star-struck #KuchKuchHotaHai @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #KKHH,” Dharma wrote in its tweet.

Karan and Kajol also tweeted about the film. Sharing a video montage with some of the best moments from the film, Karan wrote, “#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love.”

Kajol too took to Instagram to share cartoon versions of three of the most iconic moments from the film with her dialogues - ‘Mera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi’, ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge’ and ‘Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, cheater...’

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, popularly known as KKHH, starred Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul while Rani Mukerji played his girlfriend-turned-wife Tina. Kajol played the role of Rahul’s best friend Anjali while Sana played Rahul and Tina’s daughter in the film. One of the biggest hits of the year, it cemented SRK and Kajol’s ‘jodi’.