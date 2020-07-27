Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher differentiates between two kinds of people in new poem: ‘Kuch zakhm dete hai aur kuch zakhm bharte hai’

Anupam Kher differentiates between two kinds of people in new poem: ‘Kuch zakhm dete hai aur kuch zakhm bharte hai’

Anupam Kher recited a poem about the two different kinds of people in this world. Watch the video here.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anupam Kher shared a video of himself reciting a poem.

In a video shared on Twitter, Anupam Kher doled out some pearls of wisdom as he recited a poem on the two kinds of people in this world. He talked about how some people stand by one’s side and care for them, while others cause them grief.

“Fark sirf itna hai… Sab hi insaan hai magar fark sirf itna hai ki kuch zakhm dete hai aur kuch zakhm bharte hai. Humsafar sabhi hai magar fark sirf itna hai ki kuch saath chalte hai aur kuch saath chhod dete hai. Pyaar sabhi karte hai magar fark sirf itna hai ki kuch jaan dete hai aur kuch jaan lete hai. Dosti sabhi karte hai par fark sirf itna hai ki kuch dosti nibhaate hai aur kuch dosti azmaate hai. Sahi bola na maine?” he said in the video.

It can be roughly translated to, “The only difference is… Everyone is human but the only difference is that some people inflict wounds on you, while some people tend to your wounds. Everyone is a companion but the only difference is that some people walk by your side, while some people abandon you. Everyone loves but the only difference is that some people give their lives, while some people take lives. Everyone forges friendships but the only difference is that some people honour friendships, while some people test your friendship. Did I not speak the truth?”

 



Also read | Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’

Anupam’s mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. However, they are now doing ‘very very well’, according to an update shared by Raju on Instagram. Dulari was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital last week after treatment.

Meanwhile, last month, Anupam launched his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his website. The play is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and gives a glimpse into the veteran actor’s journey.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Jul 27, 2020 19:46 IST
AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant notified, selection through GATE 2019 scores
Jul 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Union govt paid Rs 1.65 lakh crore GST compensation to states in FY20: Fin Min
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Sonam Kapoor goes ‘straight into the gym’ as quarantine ends, shares photo
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.