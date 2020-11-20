Anupam Kher gets emotional on meeting Neetu Kapoor without Rishi Kapoor: ‘Our shared tears made bond of those moments stronger’

Anupam Kher got emotional as he met Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh, where she is shooting for her upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo. He reminisced about their meetings in New York with her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor. Rishi died in April after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared old photos of the three of them together. “Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona,” he wrote.

“I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember ‘There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!’ Love and prayers. #Memories #Pics #ChintuJi @riteishd @geneliad,” he added. One of the pictures also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.

Also see: Step inside Sonakshi Sinha’s redesigned personal floor inside family bungalow Ramayan

Earlier, Neetu, who is returning to the big screen with Jug Jug Jeeyo after several years, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets and revealed that she was ‘feeling a little scared’. In the caption, which was addressed to Rishi, she wrote, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR.”

Jug Jug Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli. Neetu was last seen in the 2013 film Besharam, which also starred Rishi and their son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more