Anupam Kher misses wife Kirron Kher as she is away from him on her birthday: ‘Sorry you are on your own in Chandigarh’

Anupam Kher dug into the archives and pulled out some priceless throwback pictures to wish his wife Kirron Kher on her 65th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. He also said that he misses her but will see her soon. While she is currently in Chandigarh by herself, he and their son Sikandar Kher are at their residence in Mumbai.

“Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl,” he wrote.

Kirron, who is a BJP MP from Chandigarh, is currently busy with her duties as a parliamentarian in the city. After she was criticised by the opposition for being missing from her home constituency during the pandemic, she shared a video and confirmed that the news was false. “I’m in my house in Sector 7, Chandigarh. I am doing all my work on the telephone and even meeting people here,” she said in the clip.

“You say I am in Mumbai. I wish I was there because my family is there. I am alone here in Sector 7, while you all are with your families,” she added.

Meanwhile, Anupam launched a new website as he completed 39 years in the film industry. Announcing the same, he wrote in an Instagram post, “‪It was on the 3rd of June, 1981 I came to the city of Mumbai with million dreams. 39 years later, I can proudly say that God & people have been kind. Today I am launching another dream project, my website www.theanupamkher.com. Do check it out. I need your blessings & love! Jai Ho!”

