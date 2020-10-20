Anupam Kher on 25 years of DDLJ: Indian cinema can be termed as ‘before’ and ‘after’ this film

Actor Anupam Kher has played a variety of roles in his career, but the one which left a big impression on the minds of audiences was playing a father to Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

As the cool dad who supports his son in every decision that he takes, be it making his failure in college sound like an achievement, to helping him win over his love (played by Kajol), Kher became a favourite with youngsters.

He recalls, “Even when the film released 25 years back, I met so many youngsters who want their father or parents to be like my character, because I played a friend, confidante who supports the son, and doesn’t put pressure. I derived that a lot from my father, who used to say failure is an event, never a person.”

The film completes 25 years of it’s release today, and remains one of the most loved romantic films in Bollywood. The 65-year-old says he always knew it will turn out to be a different and special one.

“When Adi (Aditya Chopra) used to narrate the script to us or when he would sing songs, much before they were composed and picturised. Indian cinema can be termed as ‘before’ and ‘after’ DDLJ. The most important thing was that before this film, in a film, the girl and boy would elope if the parents were against their relationship etc. but this was the first time, I think, that on such a popular level, the boy played by Shah Rukh Khan decides he will only marry the girl if the father agrees, who was against any such liaison of his daughter,” says Kher.

Not many people know that the title of the film was suggested by the actor’s wife, Kirron Kher. He recalls that late Yash Chopra, Aditya’s father and producer of the film, would be there on the sets always. “As an assistant, producer, lightboy, as everybody. All the performances were very good. It’s a fact that it’s running for the last 25 years because it has the charm which is evergreen. It was so wonderful to be a part of this cult film. Songs, characterisation of everyone is phenomenal. Amrish (Puri) ji, Farida Jalal ji, every single line, dialogue. One doesn’t even realise that 25 years have passed, bu then that’s what happens when you are in the movies,” he signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more