Anupam Kher remembers Rishi Kapoor with NYC cab video: ‘I am in such immense pain that I can’t even cry’

Remembering a moment spent with Rishi Kapoor, veteran Anupam Kher shared a video shot in New York with the late actor and his wife Neetu Singh. The 65-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in a yellow cab in NYC where the late actor stayed for almost a year for his cancer treatment.

The video starts with a shot capturing Anupam saying such things only happen on the streets of New York. “We are in a yellow cab on the on the 51st East Street and Third Avenue and just check out who is with me in the cab,” said Anupam.

The camera then pans over to Rishi Kapoor who is seated in the back seat and he laughingly says “Hello, hello, hello” in chorus with his wife. After which Anupam says,” Dekha, kuch bhi ho sakta hai dosto, phir na kehna” and shows the cab driver’s reaction.

Taking to the captions, Kher expressed grief and condoled the family of his dear friend. He wrote, “I’m just completely numb with the shock of my dearest friend, co-actor of many movies & a wonderful person’s passing away.”

He further wrote, “I have never seen a person as vivacious, and full of life. I have never seen a person who laughed lively like him and one who has a curiosity just like a kid. God had broken the mould after making such personality. I am in such immense pain that my tears aren’t dropping out. This last video of him in New York is a living proof of his cheerful mood. Chintu ji you will always be with us. Hello! Hello! Hello! Om Shanti.”

Anupam and Rishi shared screen space in several outings like Vijay, Eena Meena Deeka and Prem Granth. The A Wednesday actor had also visited Rishi and Neetu several times in New York.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also shared his emotions on Twitter. He wrote, “I cud never imagine that I won’t be allowed to see my best friend with bonding of 40 years of love n friendship on his last day of his departure coz of lockdown. Biggest sad day for me.” He said in another tweet, “Saddest part of life today. We can’t see the face of our best friend on his departure. CORONA CURSE. We all pray for peace of his pure noble soul from our souls at our home with my full family.”

He added, “It’s a disaster. Unbearable. . Shocking. unbelievable. my dearest friend for 40 years is no more. People call him #RISHI KAPOOR. I knew him #CHINTU. My best friend. My best actor. my guide . Met him last at his home. A Man Of Undying energy gone. shocked. RIP DOST...BYE.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, Live Updates: Actor’s funeral to take place in evening, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach hospital

Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.

He was last seen in the 2019 film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood’s first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like Bobby, Chandni, Karz and many others.

Son of Bollywood’s showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima.

Follow @htshowbiz for more