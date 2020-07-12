Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece test positive for Covid-19; actor tests negative

Anupam Kher has said that his mom, brother, sister-in-law and niece have tested positive for coronavirus.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher revealed Sunday morning that his mother Dulari, has tested positive for coronavirus. He shared the news on Twitter. His brother, Raju has also tested positive for Covid-19. Sonam Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey and Anubhav SInha led Bollywood colleagues in wishing a speedy recovery to the family.

He added that his sister-in-law and niece have also tested positive for the virus. Dulari has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai while Anupam’s brother and his family has quarantined inside their house.

In a video, he says, “My mother, whom you know as Dulari, was not feeling hungry at all. We got blood tests done but nothing came out. Later, when we got a CT scan done, she was found mild positive for coronavirus. As we are staying with her, my brother Rajiv and I also got our CT scans done and my brother has also tested positive for Covid-19 virus while I tested negative for the virus.”

He also thanked Kokilaben hospital for admitting his mother without any hassles. He also urged everyone to get elderly people checked and get their tests done if they are not feeling hungry.

Anupam tweeted the video and wrote, “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!”

Praying for a speedy recovery for the entire family Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and expressed their concern. Sonam wrote, “Hope all get well soon,” and posted a heart emoji. Ranvir also tweeted, “Sending her good wishes, Sir. Wishing her a speedy recovery. Take care.”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also posted emojis of folded hands, signalling prayers. Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Prayers for a speedy recovery for the family Aunupam uncle,” while Raveena Tandon tweeted, “Wishing dulaari aunty and the family a speedy recovery! Prayers and love Heart suit @AnupamPKher.”

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek confirmed having tested positive for coronavirus.

