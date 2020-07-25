Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher says his domestic help took 30 ‘out of focus’ yoga pics of actor, jokes about how he found his inner calm

Anupam Kher says his domestic help took 30 ‘out of focus’ yoga pics of actor, jokes about how he found his inner calm

Anupam Kher on Saturday shared funny experience at home where his domestic help took as many as 30 ‘tilted, out of focus’ pictures of the actor and he was almost going to lose it. Read what happened next.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anupam shared pictures of him doing yoga at home.

Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared pictures of him doing yoga at home. What was funny was his little side story -- he spoke of how he found ‘calm in the midst of chaos’ as he got his domestic help to click his pictures, which entailed some trouble.

Sharing pictures with his story, Anupam wrote: “My domestic help #Madan almost took more than 30 tilted & out of focus pics before settling on this one. I was loosing my cool and then I read this quote!! ‘Remaining calm in the midst of chaos is a superpower!’:)”

 

In the two pictures, a fit Anupam sits in yogic pose as he meditates. The pictures are clicked indoors; in his Mumbai flat’s living room.



Anupam’s mother Dulari was recently discharged from hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Sharing a video on Friday, of his mother preparing to leave the hospital, he wrote: “The day Mom was discharged. Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me paagal (mad) for coming early to pick her up. Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder.”

“Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!! #ThankYou.”

On July 12, Anupam had shared a video on social media, informing his fans that his mother had tested positive for coronavirus, along with his brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda. Last week, he had said in a video that he had kept her in the dark about her diagnosis.

