Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher says his mother has not been told she has Covid-19: ‘We told her she has infection but she understands’

Anupam Kher says his mother has not been told she has Covid-19: ‘We told her she has infection but she understands’

Anupam Kher’s mother, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday, has not been told that she has the disease. The actor shared a new video on Instagram on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 07:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor had tested negative.

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a new video, giving a health update about his mother, who was been diagnosed with Covid-19. His mother, Dulari, was admitted to the Kokilaben hospital on Sunday. Anupam’s brother Raju Kher and his wife and daughter have also been diagnosed and are in quarantine at their home.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Anupam talked about how his mother has not been told about the real reason she has been admitted to the hospital. He said that she has been asking about everyone’s health from the hospital. “Though we told her you have infection, you don’t have Covid. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it,” he said.

 

Anupam added that his mother has been her usual spirited self even at the hospital, joking with his cousin on phone calls and asking about others. He said it is important to look after one’s parents at such a time. “Random thoughts Felt like Sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self!,” he captioned his video.



The actor, on Monday, took to Twitter to share another video update in which he was seen thanking his fans for the support. “Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother Dulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can’t respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart,” he said.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor flies to ‘beautiful’ London amid Covid-19 pandemic, says ‘I’m back’

“It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity,” he added. Giving an update about his family’s health condition, Kher said, “My mummy has been shifted to the isolation ward and Raju and his family is in-home quarantine. I am sure they are under the supervision of good doctors and they will recover soon.”

Before ending the video message, the 65-year-old actor urged people to take social distancing and their safety seriously.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump says he will soon sign new merit-based immigration act
Jul 15, 2020 07:33 IST
Kohli, Rohit or Dhoni? Rishabh Pant names his favourite batting partner
Jul 15, 2020 07:31 IST
For boxers and shooters, a tale of two restarts
Jul 15, 2020 07:27 IST
Customs question Kerala CM’s ex-secy for over 9 hrs in gold smuggling case
Jul 15, 2020 07:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.