Anupam Kher says mother moved to isolation unit after testing positive for Covid-19, thanks fans for wishes

Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece were all diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday. He took to Twitter to thanks well wishers for their messages of support.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 07:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anupam Kher’s mother has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Anupam Kher has given an update on his mother’s health after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday. Anupam’s brother Raju, his sister-in-law and his niece were also found positive for the novel coronavirus.

Anupam shared a video on Sunday night, informing his followers that while his mother has been shifted to the isolation unit at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, his brother and his family are all in quarantine at home. He also thanked his fans for their good wishes and prayers. He said that while it does make one nervous when their family is diagnosed with the deadly disease, his fans’ support has also helped him stay strong and positive.

 

“Friends, Thank you for all the wishes and love for my mom Dulari, brother Raju, his wife and my niece. I am thankful to all of you. Your messages gave me strength. But, I want to say that social distancing is not just a word. Understand its practicality. Take it seriously,” he wrote with the video. He also asked his followers not to take the pandemic lightly just because it has been four months.



Also read: Parth Samthaan tests positive for Covid-19, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 shoot stopped

The 65-year-old actor put out a video on Twitter on Sunday wherein he shared the news. The actor had said in the video, “From the last few days, my mother - Dulari, suffered from a loss of appetite and she used to sleep a lot, post which she got her blood test which came out normal. After which the doctor advised us to get her CT scan done which showed her as mild Covid positive.”

He shared that he got himself tested and his test was negative, “Me and my brother also got ourselves tested in which I came out as negative while my brother, his wife and niece have been tested positive too, while my nephew has been tested negative.” Kher shared that he took his mother to Kokilaben Hospital and the staff was helpful to admit her. He said, “ I took my mother to Kokilaben Hospital and the staff were very gracious and helpful enough to admit my mother. My brother and his family have quarantined themselves in their home, and I have informed BMC.”

Earlier, actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya had also tested positive for coronavirus.

