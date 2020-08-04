Anupam Kher says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family deserves to know the truth: ‘It’s not about who stands on which side’

Anupam Kher has shared a video message to encourage his industry colleagues and fans to speak up for Sushant Singh Rajput so as to make his family feel that they are not alone in their fight for justice. He said the actor’s death case must reach a logical conclusion.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Sushant’s family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. #JusticeforSushant.”

He says in the video in Hindi, “There have been so many ups and downs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Not commenting on the case is like shutting your eyes. I didn’t speak anything about it for many days, many people are avoiding commenting on it because they cannot figure what to say. But looking at the current situation and being a co-star and a human being, it becomes our responsibility to take it to a logical end. One may not take anyone’s side or criticise anyone but keeping quiet at this time doesn’t help. Who is right and who is wrong, this must be revealed. His relatives, his fans and his well wishers who are fighting for justice, should feel that we are with them. Unseeing a wrong is a sign of cowardness and being a coward is not a good thing.”

Anupam had played the role of Sushant’s father in one of his first solo blockbusters, MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.

Sushant’s real father K K Singh had on July 25 lodged a police complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, keeping him in wrongful confinement and defrauding him of crores of rupees. Political parties in Bihar and quite a few film actors had demanded a CBI probe into the death of the Patna-born actor who impressed the audiences during a brief but promising career. The Bihar government has now recommended a CBI investigation in the case.

