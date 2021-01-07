Anupam Kher shares a candid photo with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals ‘there is something beautiful about unforced bonds’

Actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handles to share a candid throwback picture with actor Shah Rukh Khan. He spoke about their unique bond.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “There is something beautiful about unforced bonds; the energy is real!!” @iamsrk #Friends #Actors”. The picture showed Anupam seated on a sofa with Shah Rukh standing behind him. He has both his hands on Anupam’s head, as if giving him a message. Both seem to be having a good time.

Fans of the duo commented on the picture too. While one called them, “That father-son duo of DDLJ...”, another fan wrote: “How lovely and true words! The energy flows naturally free in each unforced relationship. And with @iamsrk this is even easier. Be well and happy, sir. Love all your films together.” A third fan wrote: “#DDLJ Classic jodi..!! Even I share the same bond with my father as you both shared in DDLJ. Inspired by your jodi... @AnupamPKher Red heart.. @iamsrk Red heart Waiting to see you both on Big Screen again.”

Anupam and Shah Rukh have done a number of films together but on top of everyone’s minds is their father and son act in 90s super hit film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Speaking about how their father and son chemistry in the film, Anupam had told Hindustan Times: “Even when the film released 25 years back, I met so many youngsters who want their father or parents to be like my character, because I played a friend, confidante who supports the son, and doesn’t put pressure. I derived that a lot from my father, who used to say failure is an event, never a person.”

Anupam, who has been based in New York for the last couple for years for the shoot of his New Amsterdam TV show, had tweeted fondly of their old times in 2019 and had written: “Mere pyaare @iamsrk !! Bas aise hi!! New York me tumhari achanak yaad aayi! (My dear SRK, I was remembering you in New York just like that) We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up!! Love and prayers always #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge.”

Shah Rukh had reciprocated and written back: “Arre nahi Daddy Cool! ‘Grow up’ hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji. Come back home let’s start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you.”

