Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher on 35th wedding anniversary: ‘I am and will always be there for you’

On their 35th wedding anniversary, Anupam Kher told Kirron Kher that they might not get to spend a lot of time together because of their busy schedules, but he will always be there for her. See his post here.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anupam Kher said that he has known wife Kirron Kher for almost 45 years now.

Actor Anupam Kher wished his wife, actor-turned-MP Kirron Kher, on their 35th wedding anniversary with a romantic Instagram post. He shared a black-and-white throwback photo of them, in which he is seen kissing her on the forehead, and wrote a sweet note along with it.

In his Instagram post, Anupam wrote, “Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a lifetime. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! Saalgirah mubarak!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary.”

 

Earlier, in June, Anupam wished Kirron on her 65th birthday and said that he missed her. While she was in Chandigarh to fulfil her duties as a BJP MP from the city, he was quarantining with the rest of his family in Mumbai.



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says actor was drugged unknowingly, this is ‘ultimately what led to his death’

“Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl,” he had written, sharing a few throwback pictures.

Meanwhile, Anupam launched a new website as he completed 39 years in the film industry. He has also been keeping up with his fitness routine. Sharing a video of his workout on Instagram earlier this week, he wrote, “’It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop!!’ Continuing with my daily regime of exercise has helped me with my mind clarity. It also makes me look into the mirror a couple of times extra. Come on!! Say something nice now!!! #LifeGoals #FitnessGoals #LockDownGoals.”

