Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Anupria Goenka: In my social circle, showbiz is looked at in a different way, people scare you by calling it a dirty world

Anupria Goenka: In my social circle, showbiz is looked at in a different way, people scare you by calling it a dirty world

Actor Anupria Goenka says favouritism is a truth for the film industry, and reveals that a lot of people from her circle advised that showbiz is ‘scary’.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:10 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Anupria Goenka has been a part of films such as Padmaavat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Actor Anupria Goenka comes from a non-film background, and naturally, as anyone who doesn’t know the film industry, she too had an idea of her own about it. And after becoming an actor, she says that the place was “very different” from how she used to think or how she was made to think.

“I come from a business family. And as it is, in the circles I come from, showbiz is looked upon in a different way. Not in my immediate family per se, but a lot of people scare you by saying ‘It’s a dirty world out there’, which it isn’t. At least I have not seen that much,” she says.

The 33-year-old, who has been a part of films such as Padmaavat (2018) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), adds that the constant debates about favouritism is true for the film industry. 

“Of course, it’s there, it’s everywhere. In the corporate world too, there’ll be some people. It’s not just showbiz. It catches more limelight but apart from that, I was always scared ‘what if I find myself in a bad situation’. Those things don’t happen, you always have an agency of choice,” says Goenka.



She reasons that because of this, one might have to lose out on work too, but that depends on how you project and respect yourself.

“Your intention really matters a lot, it leads you to meet the people who you want to meet at the end of the day,” she adds.

It is a fact that as an outsider, one has only limited chances in hand to make a mark, compared to an insider, and that the struggle is long and hard. Goenka says it is true to a certain degree that people within the industry get more chances.

“To find the first film is most difficult. In today’s time and age, even the first break can only get you to that much level. The competition is immense, and so much being done. Roles are churned out every second day,” she ends.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Oct 23, 2020 13:09 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 13:22 IST
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 23, 2020 13:24 IST
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Oct 23, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Crawling bugler comes face to face with pet cat, incident caught on camera
Oct 23, 2020 13:37 IST
Praise for Nitish Kumar, Central govt schemes: What PM Modi said in Bihar
Oct 23, 2020 13:34 IST
Asymptomatic children have lower coronavirus levels than those with symptoms: Study
Oct 23, 2020 13:33 IST
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Oct 23, 2020 13:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.