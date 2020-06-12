Anurag Basu says Ranbir Kapoor confided in him about Rishi Kapoor’s cancer diagnosis: ‘I was among the first few to know’

Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who collaborated with actor Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos, was one of the first to know of his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor’s cancer diagnosis. Anurag is a cancer survivor himself -- he made a complete recovery after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia - a type of blood cancer - in 2004.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the director said that Ranbir confided in him when Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia. “I was among the first few to know,” he said, adding, “We discussed what line of treatment he should take. I shared the number of my doctor with him and they spoke to him and told me what they had decided.”

Anurag had dinner with the Kapoors, after Rishi returned to Mumbai in September last year. “Neetuji spoke about the treatment, Chintuji, like always, was in his element, trying to dig into cake. Since he was not allowed to have sweets, Neetuji tried to keep him away and this led to a fight between them. It was very cute,” he laughed. He last met the late actor on Ranbir’s birthday in 2019.

Rishi died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on April 30, after a two-year battle with cancer. The news of his death left the film industry shocked and saddened, and many paid tribute to him with social media posts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise and tweeted, “Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

On the one-month anniversary of Rishi’s demise, his daughter Riddhima remembered him in a heartfelt post. She shared a family photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Say not in grief: ‘He is no more,’ but live in thankfulness that he was.”

