Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Basu: There is a transparency of money with OTTs but not with theatres

Anurag Basu: There is a transparency of money with OTTs but not with theatres

Director Anurag Basu’s latest film Ludo is headed the OTT way and he feels this is the time to adapt and go for the best available option.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:57 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Filmmaker Anurag Basu lauds OTT platforms for its wider reach.

Despite theatre owners vehemently opposing the direct-to-OTT release for movies, many filmmakers seem keen on getting their finished projects out o the streaming platforms for the audience to see. And with his latest film Ludo headed the web way, director Anurag Basu, too, feels that this is the time to adapt and go for the best available option.

“In such times, you can’t call people to the theatres and filmmakers can’t wait for too long on their ready films, because it’s costing them money. There are a lot of things involved with a release of a film. On OTT platforms and even on satellite releases, there’s a transparency of money. In theatres, we don’t know. You’re never sure,” he says.

Elaborating on his views, Basu adds that everyone wants to release their films “safely” but that safe word “doesn’t come” with theatres. “When the theatre owners say that picture ne itna business kiya hai, we have to take their word for it,” he points.

However, the director notes that there are both advantages and disadvantages in releasing a film — meant for theatres — on an OTT platform.



“When you make a film for the theatre, the language of cinema is different. The way you’re shooting and telling the story, that changes. When you write for theatres, you write with an interval in mind. So there’s a beginning, middle and end in the first part, and same process is there for the second half. If a filmmaker knows beforehand that his films will release on the web, he can do a better job about it,” he explains, while adding that the pros of a digital release include a wider reach.

“All that an entertainer in performing arts wants is that their work reaches maximum people. That is only possible today with OTTs,” he shares.

Currently busy with the post production of Ludo, which was slated to release in April, the filmmaker says he’s stepping out, but with caution. “We’ve to go out, we can’t help it. The work cannot be done from home, we’ve to go to the studios. But thankfully, most of the work was done because it was supposed to come out earlier. I’m excited and looking forward,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooja Batra shares throwback pic with Channing Tatum
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
Brain network mechanism causes spatial memory impairment: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
84 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Raj Bhawan
Jul 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Amazon to offer auto insurance in India
Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.