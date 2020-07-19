Anurag Kashyap confirms Richa Chadha’s claims of not receiving royalty for Gangs of Wasseypur: ‘For the studio it’s still a flop’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to Richa Chadha’s blogpost about the film Gangs of Wasseypur and has confirmed that they haven’t received any royalty from the earnings of the film for which he had to let go of his entire fee. He also said the studio calls the cult classic “a flop”.

Richa talked about her fee of Rs 2.5 lakh for both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur in her blog. Anurag wrote in a reply on Twitter, “She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make GOW. Funny thing is we still own 50%IPR on GOW and we have never seen a penny on it or know about it’s income. For the studio it’s still a flop.”

He added in another tweet, “Anyways that’s how most studios work here. Only studio that has consistently send us reports on the business of the films is/was UTV.”

Richa had said in her blog, “I was paid Rupees 2,50,000 (two lacs fifty thousand) for ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ both parts and that’s alright.” She went on to talk about why she thought the sum was justified. “Kashyap took a chance on me, and for that I am forever grateful. I didn’t even expect to be paid for a break like that. The film went on to become a cult hit. My continuing career is testament to that,” she wrote.

However, she highlighted that actors in India aren’t given residuals (royalties, essentially) for their work, and added that this may be the reason why many yesteryear actors like Parveen Babi, AK Hangal and Bhagwan Dada were reportedly left destitute in their final days.

Stressing on the need for a change in the system, she wrote, “I am aware my desire to see all credited departments get their due in terms of royalty is the most unrealistic dream. It just will not happen, at least not in my life time. But since structures all around us are crumbling, perhaps we can build anew from the rubble. Am extolled man has said to turn adversity into opportunity. However, most have conveniently misunderstood this to mean ‘opportunism’. We have a chance. Let’s use this pause to evolve.”

