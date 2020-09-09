Anurag Kashyap explains Bollywood’s support for Rhea Chakraborty, makes WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager public

Anurag Kashyap has addressed Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput case in a new set of tweets, as he also opens up on his relationship with the late actor. A host of Bollywood personalities have spoken in support of Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the case.

“Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him?how do you what was he going through?are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better,” he wrote.

He continued in another tweet, “And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him . And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far. Republic doesn’t inform our opinion.”

He then went on to share his chats with the late actor’s manager, explaining that he had refused to work with Sushant for his ‘own reasons’. “I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons,” he wrote with the screenshot.

The chat has Sushant’s manager requesting him to cast the actor in his next film. “I know u don’t like people pitching actors :) I feel I can take that chance with u.. please keep sushant singh Rajput in mind if u feel he fits in anywhere with u. As an audience ok i’d love to see you two create something great,” the text says.

To this, Anurag has replied, “He is too problematic man. I have known him from before he started out and got him his film Kai Po Che.”

He also shared his conversation with the manager from June 14 when Sushant died. “It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want,” the filmmaker tweeted.

The manager’s message says, “…this lockdown and helplessness to start working again did make matters worse I also think. Don’t be hard on yourself .. I swear he held you right up there for your honestly and ur own term of leading ur own life. Maybe he rest in peace.” Anurag also asked about the actor’s family and also explained not casting him in a film. He asks if Sushant has family and on being informed that he has sisters, he asks whether they are younger or older and married. “It must be so hard on them,” he says.

About not casting Sushant, he explains, “I never shared and never asked me what happened.. Yeah I walked away from because Mukesh told me Sushant wanted to do my film.. Then Sushant ghosted me And I shelved the film.” To this, the manager replies that Sushant had immense respect for him and Gattu (director Abhishek Kapoor). “We were always honest. That’s why I was upset. And I know Mukesh had something to do with it. Sol just stayed away from the two. I just feel maybe I should have talked to him once instead of holding on to that grudge. Just feel so shit,” Anurag says.

