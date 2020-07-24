Anurag Kashyap explains nepotism using Tiger Shroff and Taimur, Ayesha Shroff says ‘don’t involve my kid in this’

With the nepotism debate reignited, Anurag Kashyap claimed that one of the reasons it exists is also because it is ‘what you the audience wants to see’. To make his point, he shared a news article on actor Tiger Shroff (son of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff) and Taimur Ali Khan (son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan).

“This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??” Anurag questioned.

However, Ayesha did not like the fact that the director made a point about nepotism using her son’s example. Replying to Anurag’s tweet, she claimed that he was in Bollywood solely because of ‘his own hard work’. “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely,” she wrote.

Last month, Tiger’s fans began trending ‘I support Tiger Shroff’ on Twitter, after the insider-outsider debate gained momentum again after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. It has been alleged that Sushant was targetted for being an outsider and attempts were made to stall his career.

Earlier this month, Tiger weighed in on the nepotism debate and said that star kids get attention more easily, but also have to work harder to establish themselves as stars in their own right. He added that he managed to create his own identity, instead of being known simply as Jackie’s son.

“Being my father’s son, there’s an added pressure of being a star’s son. People think it’s very easy for us. I won’t lie, in a way to get a little attention it helps. It’s easier for people who are from the film industry but it’s double the effort to make it on our own. I managed to get out of my father’s shadow,” he told IANS in an interview.

