Anurag Kashyap gives Bulbbul a rave review, calls it one of the ‘best first films I’ve seen this millennium’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has heaped praise on the recent Netflix film Bulbbul, directed by debutante Anvita Dutt and co-produced by Anurag’s Bombay Velvet star Anushka Sharma. In a Twitter thread, the filmmaker declared that it is one of the “best first films that I have seen in this millennium.”

“This is a thread on BulBul. It’s very rarely that a first film has this kind of an impact on me . I just wasn’t expecting it. I had read the script years ago. It’s in my mailbox . It had the vision, it had everything that’s in the film but it still wasn’t this what I saw..” He praised Anvita for having the patience to make Bulbbul the way she wanted to. “I saw her take her time on it, I could feel her agony, her ecstasy,” he wrote.

He said that immediately after finishing the film, he got himself a whiskey and rewatched it. “From a horror mystery it had transformed into a moody fable, pure poetry and it had me enthralled and engrossed,” he wrote.

Anurag praised Amit Trivedi’s music and Siddharth Diwan’s cinematography, and highlighted the performances of its cast, led by Tripti Dimri and also featuring Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rahul Bose and Paoli Dam.

He wrote, “The two leads. Last time I saw them was in Laila Majnu where the film was more about Majnu @avinashtiw85 (a criminally ignored performance of that year) playing Satya, but this time the film wasn’t about him, secure to let his Laila become Bulbul and fly.. And Fly she does. @tripti_dimri23 as BulBul soars. She embodies her. The nervous first timer Laila is such an assured, grown up adult Bulbul I don’t want to say anything more about the film.. or tell you the story or the metaphors or the statements it makes or it’s politics.”

He concluded, “Experience Bulbul.. it’s not a scary horror, it’s a cautionary tale, it’s a fable of times, it’s Bengali Gothic(if there ever is such a thing). It joins the list of best first films that I have seen in this millennium like Court, Fandry, Subramaniapuram, Udaan, Masaan, Makdee, Tumbaad, Luck By Chance, SOT, Liar’s Dice, Annayum Rassolum, Killa. It has a voice. It’s the start of a strong filmmaking voice all her own. It’s an original.”

Anurag ended his thread by giving a shout-out to producer duo Karnesh and Anushka Sharma. Like Bulbbul, Anurag’s last film, Choked, was also released on Netflix.

