Anurag Kashyap grooves with daughter Aaliyah in TikTok videos: ‘Things that she makes me do’. Watch

Anurag Kashyap recently made his return to acting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Ghoomketu and it seems the filmmaker has now taken a shine to dancing. Anurag has been spending time with daughter Aaliyah Kashyap during lockdown and is now increasingly sharing the frame with her in her interesting TikTok videos.

He has shared a few videos in his Instagram stories which show him matching steps with Aaliyah to hip hop music. He captioned one of them, “OMG this @aaliyahkashyap things that she makes me do.” Another video shows Anurag changing his look by wearing a shirt over a vest and grooving to another song. “And @aaliyahkashyap refuses to let go,” he captioned it.

One more video shows the father-daughter talking in different accents during a fun conversation on TikTok. He shared it with the caption, “I think this one was easier to do.”

Anurag recently saw the release of his first project titled Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, under his new production house Good Bad Films. Directed by Anurag, the film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew. It released on Netflix on Friday.

Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor’s midnight birthday party with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor. See pics

He recently shared the challenges he faced while casting for the character Sarita in Choked; the role was essayed by Saiyami. He wrote on Instagram: “Casting the role of Sarita was a big challenge for me. The main character of the film, Sarita, is a young housewife and mother who aspires for more than what her current basic life can provide. And her need for money alters the trajectory of her life and that of her family.”

“Playing the role of Sarita is not glamorous or easy. It’s a unique role that has to be delivered in a very organic way. But @saiyami has done such a brilliant job and added such rich color to the film,” added the filmmaker.

Follow @htshowbiz for more