Anurag Kashyap is auctioning off his Filmfare award for Gangs of Wasseypur to raise funds coronavirus test kits

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has decided to put his Filmfare trophy on auction to raise money for coronavirus test kits. His film Gangs of Wasseypur won the critics’ choice award for best film in 2013.

Responding to comedian Kunal Kamra’s call for artists to support the cause, Anurag made the announcement in a tweet. “Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013. Gangs of Wasseypur,” he wrote in his tweet.

Kunal’s original tweet read, “While each ruppee counts I appreciate the hell out of Comrade @anuragkashyap72 who is giving away his 2013 gangs of Wasseypur critics award to the highest donor of this charity with my YouTube button.”

Kunal added that he was auctioning off his YouTube Button for the cause. Writer Varun Grover said he will put his award for Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha up for auction. “Adding the TOIFA trophy I won for ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ (DLKH, 2015) for charity auction to raise funds for Covid test kits. Putting it up on ebay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India’s future,” he wrote.

Kunal gave details about the campaign in a tweet. “We need more RT-PCR kits. This is the fastest confirmatory test kit in India. Mylab is an Indian company making it at 0 profit. I’ve adopted a kit which costs Rs 1,34,000/- for my home city Mumbai. You can do the same, I’m giving my YouTube button away to highest donor, I urge all artists to give away their prized possessions towards charity in such difficult times. While every penny counts the highest donor will get the button. Email your donation screenshots to contact@kunalkamra.in,” he wrote.

Proceeds from the auction will transferred directly from Milaap Foundation to Mylab Discovery Solutions, which will help Burda Media India secure the testing kits that will be donated to hospitals and labs.

A description about the campaign on Milaap’s website read: ”The cost of each testing kit is Rs 1.2Lacs + GST and each testing kit has the capacity to test 100 samples. We aim to donate ten testing kits, which will help ,1000 people get tested for Covid-19, free of cost.”

