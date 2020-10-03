Sections
Home / Bollywood / 'Anurag Kashyap lied before the police': Actor who accused him of sexual assault demands narco analysis, lie detector test

‘Anurag Kashyap lied before the police’: Actor who accused him of sexual assault demands narco analysis, lie detector test

The actor who had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct is dissatisfied with his statement denying the allegations. The actor has accused the filmmaker of lying to the police about his whereabouts at the time when the alleged incident took place.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anurag Kashyap has denied the actor’s allegations.

An actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct has filed an application with the police to have Anurag undergo ‘narco analysis’ and a ‘lie detector test’, after he categorically denied the allegations. Anurag was questioned by the police on October 1, and a day later, his lawyer released a statement claiming that the filmmaker had provided authorities with an alibi for the period in which the alleged incident took place.

In a tweet, advocate Nitin Satpute shared a copy of the application he had filed on the actor’s behalf. Earlier, the actor had tweeted, “Mr. Kashyap has lied before police in his statement.. My Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector & Polygraph Test of Mr. Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice.”

Anurag’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani had written in her Friday statement, “Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

The allegations were made with the purpose of vilifying the filmmaker, the statement continued. “Mr Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him.”

Also read: Anurag Kashyap ‘vehemently denies’ sexual misconduct charges, provides proof that he wasn’t in India at time of incident

The filmmaker ‘has sought for severe action against’ the complainant, for ‘misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives’.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said, adding that further investigation is underway, as per PTI.

