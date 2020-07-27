Anurag Kashyap on if he’d launch daughter Aaliyah: ‘I don’t write movies for urban kids like her, I’m a street kid’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was asked what he’d do if his daughter, Aaliyah, expressed a desire to enter the film industry. Anurag has been vocal about his opinions on nepotism in Bollywood recently, and has been involved in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut.

“She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn,” Anurag told NDTV in an interview. “She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’.”

He continued, “If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere.” The filmmaker said that given his area of expertise, it’s unlikely that he’d be able to write a role for someone like her -- an urban kid. He said, “I don’t think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She’s an urban kid, she’s not a street kid like me.”

Anurag also spoke about his equation with his siblings -- filmmakers Anubhav and Anubhuti Kashyap. Abhinav recently accused Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career, after he made Dabangg for the star. “My brother does not need me,” Anurag said. “Right from the beginning of our lives and our careers, it has been very clear that we will carve our own paths. My brother thinks very differently. We have different political ideologies, we look at cinema differently...”

About why he doesn’t speak on behalf of his brother, Anurag recalled, “When I was shooting for Gangs of Wasseypur, the news came out that Arbaaz Khan will direct Dabangg 2. I immediately reacted on Twitter. I was very upset. My brother called me and asked me to delete all the tweets. I deleted all the tweets because my brother said ‘I have chosen not to do Dabangg 2 and you can’t do this, and never interfere with my business’.”

Anurag had put out a statement to this effect during the controversy in June. He’d written, “For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. ‘More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.’ Thank You.”

He said that it was a similar case with his sister, who has struggled independently. Anubhuti made her debut with the recent Amazon Prime series Afsos.

