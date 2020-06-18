Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap on why he doesn’t get involved in brother Abhinav’s business

Anurag Kashyap on why he doesn’t get involved in brother Abhinav’s business

Director Anurag Kashyap in a recent interview spoke about why he doesn’t interfere in his siblings Abhinav and Anubhuti’s business.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Brothers Abhinav Kashyap and Anurag Kashyap.

While director Abhinav Kashyap’s battle with Salman Khan and his family unfolds, Abhinav’s brother, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has said that he doesn’t get involved in his siblings’ affairs. In a recent interview, Anurag was asked why he hasn’t ever collaborated with his siblings. The Kashyap brothers’ younger sister, Anubhuti, is also a filmmaker.

He told Mid-Day, “I would happily read a script or give my feedback, but I think both my brother and sister have been very conscious. My brother says that I cast such a strong shadow that one can’t be their own person. So he wanted to do his own thing. It’s the same thing with my sister... she worked as my assistant, but she wouldn’t want me to be a part of her first film as a producer. She’s very talented, in fact, her husband, too, is a very good filmmaker. They want to make their own identity and do things on their own.”

 

Earlier this week, Abhinav, who’d directed the first Dabangg film, had accused its star, Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father Salim, of having sabotaged his career. He’d written in a Facebook post, “I have experienced bullying first-hand. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 10 years ago is because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with and family, was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films by [calling] their head, Mr Raj Mehta, and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to them and move to Viacom Pictures.”



Also read: Salim Khan on Abhinav Kashyap accusing Salman Khan’s family of sabotaging his career: ‘Watch his films first then we’ll talk’

In response, Arbaaz Khan had said that he had initiated legal proceedings against Abhinav, and Salim had said that he doesn’t have the time to respond to such allegations. Anurag, meanwhile, had tweeted, “For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. ‘More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.’ Thank You.”

While Anurag’s last film, Choked, was released on June 5 on Netflix, Abhinav hasn’t made a feature since 2013’s Besharam. Anubhuti made her debut with the recent Amazon Prime series Afsos.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

G-7 calls on China to reconsider Hong Kong security law
Jun 18, 2020 08:10 IST
Manchester City beat Arsenal in muted atmosphere as Premier League returns
Jun 18, 2020 08:08 IST
Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave expecting third child
Jun 18, 2020 08:06 IST
Anurag Kashyap on why he doesn’t get involved in brother Abhinav’s business
Jun 18, 2020 08:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.