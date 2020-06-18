Anurag Kashyap on why he doesn’t get involved in brother Abhinav’s business

While director Abhinav Kashyap’s battle with Salman Khan and his family unfolds, Abhinav’s brother, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has said that he doesn’t get involved in his siblings’ affairs. In a recent interview, Anurag was asked why he hasn’t ever collaborated with his siblings. The Kashyap brothers’ younger sister, Anubhuti, is also a filmmaker.

He told Mid-Day, “I would happily read a script or give my feedback, but I think both my brother and sister have been very conscious. My brother says that I cast such a strong shadow that one can’t be their own person. So he wanted to do his own thing. It’s the same thing with my sister... she worked as my assistant, but she wouldn’t want me to be a part of her first film as a producer. She’s very talented, in fact, her husband, too, is a very good filmmaker. They want to make their own identity and do things on their own.”

Earlier this week, Abhinav, who’d directed the first Dabangg film, had accused its star, Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father Salim, of having sabotaged his career. He’d written in a Facebook post, “I have experienced bullying first-hand. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 10 years ago is because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with and family, was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films by [calling] their head, Mr Raj Mehta, and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to them and move to Viacom Pictures.”

In response, Arbaaz Khan had said that he had initiated legal proceedings against Abhinav, and Salim had said that he doesn’t have the time to respond to such allegations. Anurag, meanwhile, had tweeted, “For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. ‘More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.’ Thank You.”

While Anurag’s last film, Choked, was released on June 5 on Netflix, Abhinav hasn’t made a feature since 2013’s Besharam. Anubhuti made her debut with the recent Amazon Prime series Afsos.

