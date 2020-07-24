Anurag Kashyap posts old video of Kangana Ranaut supporting him after Bombay Velvet failure, says ‘she always stood by me’

Anurag Kashyap said that Kangana Ranaut has always supported him and clarified that he is not her enemy.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared an old video of actor Kangana Ranaut defending him after the box office failure of his film, Bombay Velvet. He said that he was ‘not her enemy’ and that she always supported him.

In the video, Kangana talks about the one thing she would like to change about Bollywood. “I have to give an example of the latest release, Bombay Velvet. It’s my friend’s movie and it didn’t do well. I have seen this happen a lot. How everyone became so venomous and so evil. It is heartbreaking to an extent that you feel you want to leave this place. I don’t understand how critics and people get so personal,” she says.

Kangana claims that such comments ‘can seriously scar’ people and defends Anurag, saying that his intention was to make an honest film. “I can say one thing. His intention was to make a sincere film for you all. It doesn’t always happen. Sabhi chuk jaate hai, hum bhi chuk jayenge kabhi (Everyone misses the mark, we will also miss the mark at some point). But I want to know what is so frustrating that everyone is just out to kill one person. This is one thing I would like to change about our industry - they get too personal with comments, gossip and reviews,” she says.

Sharing the video on Twitter, one user had written, “This is how #KanganaRanaut defended you @anuragkashyap72 after Bombay Velvet’s failure. But you were digging her 9-10 year old videos to prove her wrong.” Anurag retweeted the video and said, “Absolutely she did . She always stood by me . I am not her enemy . You all are . The people who are using her are.”

Anurag and Kangana have been involved in a war of words after he was critical of her recent interview. He shared an old video of hers after the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and said that though she used to be a close friend of his, he does not recognise this new version of her who allegedly abuses her directors and shortens her co-stars’ roles.

Kangana’s team slammed Anurag, calling him a ‘mini Mahesh Bhatt’. “Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia,” her team wrote on Twitter.

