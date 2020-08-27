Sections
Anurag Kashyap praises Bobby Deol’s Class of 83, Abhishek Bachchan requests him to watch his show as well

Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to praise Bobby Deol’s Netflix film, Class of 83. But it was Abhishek Bachchan’s reaction which caught everyone’s attention.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan has requested Anurag Kashyap to watch his show Breathe Into The Shadows.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Abhishek Bachchan recently conversation on Twitter has caught everyone’s attention, as the latter asked the director to watch his Amazon Prime show Breathe Into The Shadows.

It all began when Anurag took to Twitter to praise Bobby Deol’s film Class of 83, which recently released on streaming platform Netflix. He wrote, “Finally saw @sabharwalatul‘s “Class of 83”.. A very atmospheric moody slow burn. I wanted more .. got over too soon ..”

 

Soon after, Abhishek, who made his OTT digital debut with the show Breathe Into The Shadows, dropped a comment in reaction to Anurag’s tweet. He wrote in Hindi, “Sir! humne bhi ek show me kaam kia hai. Kripya dekhne ki kasht karein. it’s available on Amazon Prime Video (Sir, I have also worked in a show. Please take the pain to watch it).” Anurag reacted to Abhishek, “Yes sir...”



Anurag had directed Abhishek in his 2018 film, Manmarziyaan.

Class of 83 stars Bobby as a policeman, shunted to a punishment posting as the dean of a police academy where he trains five lethal assassin policemen. The Hindustan Times review of Class of 83 read, “The pieces are all there — Mario Poljac’s cinematography is exquisite, the attention to period detail is palpable, and fans of Bobby Deol would be chuffed to know that Class of 83’s memorable synth-infused score has been composed by Viju Shah — but the film never adds up to more than the sum of its parts. And its parts are rusty.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika on drug angle in actor’s death: ‘Would take a lot cruelty to continuously play with someone like that’

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s Breathe Into The Shadows was a suspense thriller that released on Amazon Prime Video. He plays the character of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, whose 6-year-old daughter Siya is kidnapped by a masked man. However, it was him who turns out to be the masked kidnapper of his own daughter.

