Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap’s first wife Aarti Bajaj supports him after sexual assault allegations: ‘Cheapest stunt I have seen till now’

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife, Aarti Bajaj, came out in his defence after he was accused of sexual assault. In an Instagram post, she said that there was ‘no integrity left’ and called the claims a cheap stunt.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexually assaulting an actor.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife, Aarti Bajaj, has come out in support of him after he was accused of sexual assault. She took to Instagram to call it the ‘cheapest stunt’ she has seen till date and said that she was initially infuriated but then ‘laughed so hard’ at the claims.

Aarti wrote, “First wife here.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place.”

“Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this . I am sorry that you have to go through this .That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you,” she added.

 



On Saturday, an actor tweeted that Anurag had ‘forced himself on (her)’ during a professional meeting, some years ago. She tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to take action, so that everyone could ‘see the demon behind this creative guy’.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Anurag Kashyap is ‘very much capable’ of sexual assault, claims ‘many big heroes’ misbehaved with her

Anurag has denied the allegations and called it absolutely baseless. He further said that he neither indulges in nor condones such kind of behaviour. In a series of tweets, he claimed that he was anticipating more such attempts to silence him.

“Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless),” he wrote on Twitter.

