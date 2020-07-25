Sections
Anurag Kashyap says after rejecting Saand Ki Aankh Kangana Ranaut suddenly announced rival film, gave director ‘panic attack’

Anurag Kashyap has said that after rejecting Saand Ki Aankh, Kangana Ranaut set up a rival project and gave director Tushar Hiranandani a ‘panic attack’.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut have been feuding.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has responded to comments made by Kangana Ranaut’s team about the actor’s decision to not be a part of his production, Saand Ki Aankh. Anurag had recently accused Kangana of demanding that the film be rewritten to highlight her character, which the actor has denied.

On Saturday, the filmmaker took to Twitter to respond to a tweet in which Kangana’s team had said that Anurag never pitched her Saand Ki Aankh, and was not present at the meeting between her, Vikas Bahl and director Tushar Hiranandani. “True I wasn’t at the narration.. but why when my director did not get back to you in two weeks on your suggestion then why was this project announced forcing the director in a panic attack . And when did this film come and go. Just asking about Teju,” he wrote, sharing a link to a news story about Kangana Ranaut announcing a project in which she’d play an 80-year-old.

 

Set up as her directorial debut, Kangana had said in a statement about Teju, “I will play an 80-year-old woman in my first directorial Teju. The film will be about every old person I know and have loved. It will also be a lot about me as I am older than my years.” There has been no word about this project since.



In an interview to NDTV, Anurag had said, “When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it.” The film, about two sisters-in-law who decide to become competitive shooters in their old age, was a sleeper hit. It starred Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Citing examples of the times that Kangana has taken over film productions by cutting out supporting characters and hijacking the director’s chair, Anurag continued, “All her films have now become about herself.She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?”

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Kangana Ranaut rejected Saand Ki Aankh, because she wanted it to be turned into a solo film

Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel, and her team have maintained that the actor backed out of the project because she wanted age-appropriate actors be cast in the roles instead.

