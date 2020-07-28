Anurag Kashyap says he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with brother Abhinav Kashyap on many topics: ‘We have different political ideologies’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in an interview, has said that he doesn’t comment on his brother, Abhinav Kashyap’s affairs because he has been expressly told not to. He said that he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him on several topics, from politics to cinema.

Anurag was asked, in an interview to NDTV, if he’s ever ‘favoured’ his brother, Anurag said, “My brother does not need me. Right from the beginning of our lives and our careers, it has been very clear that we will carve our own paths. My brother thinks very differently. We have different political ideologies, we look at cinema differently...”

Abhinav recently accused Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career. He had directed the first Dabangg film for the star, but was replaced on the sequel.

About why he doesn’t speak on behalf of his brother, Anurag recalled, “When I was shooting for Gangs of Wasseypur, the news came out that Arbaaz Khan will direct Dabangg 2. I immediately reacted on Twitter. I was very upset. My brother called me and asked me to delete all the tweets. I deleted all the tweets because my brother said ‘I have chosen not to do Dabangg 2 and you can’t do this, and never interfere with my business’.”

Also read: Anurag Kashyap on if he’d launch daughter Aaliyah: ‘I don’t write movies for urban kids like her, I’m a street kid’

Anurag had put out a statement to this effect during the controversy in June. He’d written, “For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. ‘More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.’ Thank You.”

He continued, “My brother is his own person, he has his own voice, and I have been categorically told by him, ‘do not interfere in my business’.” He concluded, “Me and my brother don’t agree with each other’s politics. That’s the amazing thing that this government has achieved -- brothers don’t talk to each other, friends will fight. They have managed to break apart so many things.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more