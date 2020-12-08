Sections
Anurag Kashyap says he's been getting calls about AK vs AK promotions, isn't 'bothered about Bollywood bullies, petty trolls'

Anurag Kashyap says he’s been getting calls about AK vs AK promotions, isn’t ‘bothered about Bollywood bullies, petty trolls’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, seemingly in an extension of the ‘meta’ marketing drive for his upcoming film AK vs AK, has said that he’s been getting ‘calls’ about the ‘recent developments’ in the promotions of the movie.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 07:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor play versions of themselves in AK vs AK.

Continuing the ‘meta’ marketing for the upcoming ‘meta’ film AK vs AK, director Anurag Kashyap on Monday responded to the ‘calls and messages’ that he has been getting about certain ‘developments’ in the promotions for the film. He said that he is not bothered.

Ahead of the trailer launch event of the film, in which the filmmaker plays a version of himself, opposite Anil Kapoor, he was involved in a Twitter war with his co-actor. In AK vs AK, the two are at odds with each other after Anurag puts Anil through hell to make a film. They retained this dynamic even during the trailer launch event on Monday.

 

In a tweet, Anurag wrote, “Have been getting calls and messages that there have been rumours about the recent developments in the promotions of #AkvsAk. I am not bothered by petty trolls and Bollywood bullies. I always say believe what you see,” and shared a link to the launch event.



 

In another tweet, he accused AK vs AK director Vikramaditya Motwane for deviating from the ‘real narrative’. He shared a link to the trailer, and said that he would release a ‘Kashyap cut’ of the events soon. “Brother @VikramMotwane, hate to agree with @AnilKapoor here but this is not doing justice to the real narrative. Will release the Kashyap cut soon. #AKvsAK.”

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

A visionary director, an old school actor, and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema’s enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor’s search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster. AK vs AK is Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, as themselves.

Also featuring several real-life family members such as Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, AK vs AK will arrive on Netflix on December 24.

